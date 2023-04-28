Cairo - The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced, on 27 April 2023, a block trading deal worth EGP 51 million on the shares of Pioneers Properties for Urban Development.

The block deal was executed on 25 million of the company's shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

During the September 2021-December 2022 period, the EGX-listed firm posted consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 217.32 million, including non-controlling interest.

Revenues amounted to EGP 8.60 billion as of 31 December 2022, while the earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.20.

Meanwhile, Pioneers Properties registered standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 2.09 million since it began operating on 8 September 2021 until the end of 2022.

