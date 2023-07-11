Cairo – Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBE) recorded a block trading deal transaction at a value of EGP 58.90 million.

In a bourse filing, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced that the block deal was executed on 4.50 million of the bank’s shares on 9 July.

In the first three months (3M) of 2023, EBE logged consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 563.87 million, an annual hike from EGP 301.89 million, including minority interest.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax widened to EGP 501.79 million during January-March 2023 from EGP 288.38 million in the year-ago period.

