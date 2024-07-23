Nasser Social Bank’s profits rose by 31% year on year (YoY) to EGP 4.05 billion during the previous fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, up from EGP 3.1 billion a FY earlier, as per a statement.

Meanwhile, revenues rose to EGP 8.7 billion, up from EGP 6.65 billion.

The bank's total financing and facilities extended to customers reached EGP 1.10 billion, with an annual increase of 29%.

Deposits grew to EGP 18.4 billion, reflecting a YoY jump of 10%.

