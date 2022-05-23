Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) has announced that the listing and trading of Naseej for Communication and Information Technology Company’s shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) will commence on Tuesday, 24 May.

The stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

Moreover, the Saudi firm will be listed on Nomu under the symbol 9538.

It is worth noting that the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the company’s request to trade on Nomu last March.

