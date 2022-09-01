Minapharm Pharmaceuticals (Minapharm) (MIPH) posted a 3.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit excluding minority interest and income taxes during the first half (H1) of 2022, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Wednesday.

The company’s consolidated profits attributable to the parent company reached EGP 264.81 million in H1 2022, up from EGP 255.358 million in H1 2021.

Revenue surged to EGP 1.66 billion in the six-month period ended June from EGP 1.454 billion the year before.

Minapharm Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It distributes its products within and outside Egypt.

