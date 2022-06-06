PHOTO
Saudi Arabian shares outperformed other Gulf markets to close higher on Monday after the kingdom hiked prices for its crude sales in July, while the Abu Dhabi index fell for a fourth straight session.
The kingdom raised the official selling price for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia to a $6.50 premium versus the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks, from a $4.40 premium in June. The move lifted global prices of crude oil.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 1.3%, boosted by a 3.4% jump in petrochemical maker Sabic and a 1% hike in Al Rajhi Bank as the two sectors were set to gain the most from surging oil prices.
Barclays raised its Brent crude price forecasts by $11 per barrel for 2022 and $23 for 2023, citing a larger and sustained disruption in Russian supply following sanctions by the European Union. Insurer Bupa Arabia gained 5.1% after the company announced an annual dividend of 4.50 riyals a share ($1.20), an increase of about 32% compared with a year earlier.
Separately, Saudi's sovereign wealth fund - the Public Investment Fund (PIF) - has been shortlisted to buy a stake in the Middle East, North Africa and central Asia Starbucks franchise held by Alshaya Group, two sources said.
The Qatari index gained 1.3%, led by a 2.7% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 2.2% leap in Sharia lender Masraf Al Rayan.
Dubai's main share index edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.8% rise in Dubai Islamic Bank and a 0.8% increase in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications.
But the Abu Dhabi index closed 0.7% lower, hit by a 2% slump in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.2% drop in conglomerate International Holding Company.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index closed flat.
(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)