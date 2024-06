AMSTERDAM: London Tunnels aims to raise 30 million pounds ($38 million) through a direct listing of its shares on Euronext Amsterdam on June 27, it said on Monday.

The company, which plans to transform a former World War II tunnel complex in the centre of London into a major tourist attraction, expects to have a market capitalisation of about 130 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7905 pounds) (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman )