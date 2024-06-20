Local stock markets attracted liquidity amounting to nearly AED1.6 billion at the close of trading today, with International Holding Company (IHC) and Emaar Properties leading the trading.

The liquidity was distributed as follows: AED1.15 billion in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and AED476.2 million in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), after trading 316.1 million shares through executing more than 22.5 thousand transactions.

The market capitalisation of listed stocks reached AED3.424 trillion at the end of today's session, with AED2.75 trillion logged by ADX-listed stocks and AED673.9 billion logged by DFM-listed stocks.

IHC's stock dominated the trading with around AED190.18 million, followed by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) attracting around AED150.5 million, then e& with about AED114 million.

In DFM, Emaar Properties' stock led the activity, attracting around AED145.9 million, followed by Emirates NBD with liquidity of AED98.6 million, then Gulf Navigation with AED77.2 million.