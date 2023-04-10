Egypt - James Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, has said that his company aims to strengthen its presence in the Egyptian market, and is studying several potential acquisition opportunities during the coming period.

Last Wednesday, Fine Hygienic Holding announced its acquisition of the Egyptian shareholding companies Easy Care and New Easy.

Lafferty added, in a statement to Daily News Egypt, that Fine Hygienic Holding aims to complete the acquisition process in the coming months, and finalize the process of transferring shares, with the deal’s advisors.

According to Lafferty, PWC played the role of financial advisor for the deal, while Al Tamimi and Partners’ office acted as the legal advisor to the Fine Hygienic Holding, the buyer party, while the office of Ali El Din, Washahi and Partners acted as the legal advisor to the selling party.

His company is looking forward to expanding its business, in addition to increasing the company’s product portfolio through the acquisition process, and working to develop Easy’s product portfolio to increase the consumer base.

He pointed out that the process of expanding the geographical scope of “Easy” inside Egypt is a top priority immediately after the completion of the acquisition process, provided that the expansion of exports will come at a later stage.

Lafferty added that Easy has a commitment to consumers by providing them with the best products, which is also in line with the group’s constant endeavor to put an integrated and diversified range of health products within their reach, especially in the Egyptian market, which is one of the most important markets.

Easy was established in 1999, and it is considered one of the leading companies in the FMCG sector in the Egyptian market, manufacturing a wide range of health and beauty care products, as it owns many production lines, including hygiene and personal care products, sterilizers, and children care products.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).