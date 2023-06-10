Egyptian Gulf Holding for Financial Investments reduced its stake in Prime Holding (PRMH) to 6.54% from 9.39%, according to a shareholding disclosure on June 8th.

The company sold 10 million shares in Prime Holding in a deal worth EGP 5.789 million.

Prime Holding is an EGX-listed company, which provides investments and financial services for corporations, institutions, government entities, and individuals within Egypt and abroad.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).