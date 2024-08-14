TAQA Arabia recorded consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 211.32 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, an annual leap of 26% from EGP 167.27 million.

Revenues stood at EGP 7.79 billion in H1-24, up 26% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 6.15 billion, according to the financial statements.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) surged to EGP 0.15 at the end of June 2024 from EGP 0.12 in H1-23.

Standalone Results

The standalone net profit after tax of TAQA Arabia hit EGP 186.03 million in the first six months (6M) of 2024, higher by 80% YoY than EGP 103.29 million.

Non-consolidated revenues climbed by 4% to EGP 207.30 million in H1-24 from EGP 198.80 million in H1-23, while the EPS grew to EGP 0.13 from EGP 0.07.

As of 31 March 2024, the consolidated net profits after tax reached EGP 102.77 million, an annual growth of 16% from EGP 88.38 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).