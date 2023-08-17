Egypt - Rockfin, which specializes in consulting and financial services, is managing about eight deals worth up to EGP 5bn and are expected to close before the end of this year.

Sherif Bolbol, managing director and founder of Rockfin, revealed that the operations are divided into five deals in terms of merger, acquisition and capital increase. It is working on a deal to sell a medical supplies company at a value of EGP 1.5bn, and another deal to sell a share in a pharmaceutical company at a value of EGP 300m.

In addition, it is working on a capital increase deal of EGP 200m for a non-banking financial sector company, as well as the selling of a share of the same company at a value of EGP 200m, and selling a share of digital payment companies for EGP 200m-250m.

The company was also a consultant for Cyprus Development Bank during its exit from a factory in Egypt in the gypsum industry in Borg El Arab, Alexandria, at a value of EGP 100m. This amount was transferred to their property according to a debt settlement of one of their clients.

Bolbol explained that there are negotiations with several businessmen from Alexandria to buy this factory, which falls under the umbrella of a joint stock company.

He said that his company is currently working on arranging loans for about three companies with a total value of EGP 1.450bn. The companies operate in the non-banking financial activities sector, the pharmaceutical sector, and the food and beverage sector.

Bolbol noted that his company was founded last April by himself and Heen Abdel Halim after leaving their positions in Prime Holding. They owned Paradigm Invest from which they exited in favor of Prime Holding in 2020.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).