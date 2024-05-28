Cairo - The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Monday announced the acquisition of 6.36 million shares in Minapharm Pharmaceuticals in a block-trading transaction.

The deal has a total value of EGP 1.27 billion.

Block-trading transactions involve the buying or selling of large quantities of securities, typically stocks, in a single transaction.

Block trades are often conducted outside of the open market through private negotiations to maintain confidentiality and minimise market disruption.

