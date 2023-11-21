The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing the issued and paid-up capital increase to $331.025 million from $157 million via the issuance of 17.353 bonus shares at a total value of $173.525 million, as per a disclosure on November 21st.

The bank will distribute 1.1017-for-1 bonus shares at a nominal value of $10 per share, with the eligibility in distribution until November 21st's trading session.

Established in 1976, SAIB Bank is engaged in the provision of retail, corporate, and investment banking products and services through a network of 21 branches located across Egypt and abroad. It also offers Islamic banking products and solutions through its branches.

