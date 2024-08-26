The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s session with mixed performance across its indices. The market capitalization reached nearly EGP 2.062 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.20% wrapping up the session at 30,133.81 points. The EGX33 Shariah index lost 0.32% to 2,854.14 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI), tracking small and mid-cap stocks, shed 0.52% to 6,943.45 points, and the EGX100 EWI dropped 0.38%, finishing at 9,943.81 points.

The session saw a total of 1.196 billion shares traded through 131,951 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 8.018 billion.

Retail investors made up 46.66% of total transactions, while institutions accounted for 53.33%.

Egyptian investors made up 56.45% of trades, while Arab and foreign investors represented 3.42% and 40.13%, respectively.

Foreign traders were net buyers, with a total of EGP 578.045 million. Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers, with EGP 510.146 million and EGP 67.899 million, respectively.

