The chairman and vice chairman of Dubai-listed Islamic insurer Salama have both resigned for personal reasons.

Chairman Saeed Mubarak AlHajeri and vice chairman Mohammed bin Abdulaziz AlShehhi have resigned. AlHajeri will continue to serve until a replacement is appointed.

The insurer reported a comprehensive loss of AED 23 million ($6.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of AED 13 million in Q1 2023.

A new board member, Abu Dhabi-listed Eshraq Investments CEO Mohamed Al Sayed Al Hashimi, was appointed last month following the resignation of Ajit Joshi.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com