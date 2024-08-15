Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), demonstrating a shared commitment to fostering collaboration and advancing cross-border trading and investment opportunities.

The MoU, signed by Chen Feng, Director of International Cooperation Department at SZSE, and Afra Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Central Securities Depository, a subsidiary of DFM, aims to further enhance cross-border partnerships between the UAE and China, bolstering the capital markets landscape in both geographies. The signing was witnessed by Sha Yan, Chairperson, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai, and Hamed Ali, CEO of Dubai Financial Market & Nasdaq Dubai.

The collaboration between the exchanges will facilitate joint roadshows, seminars, research initiatives and training programs aimed at promoting the development of capital markets in both countries and cross-border financing for listed companies. Both exchanges will explore cooperation on dual-listing, ETFs, mutual display of indices and fixed-income products, (subject to necessary regulatory approvals), facilitating a more informed and convenient access to secondary market activities in both countries.

Furthermore, the strategic partnership will act as a catalyst for the exchange of experience and insights in vital areas such as market and product development, regulatory and ESG practices, and IT capacity building. This will lay a solid foundation for fostering deeper collaboration in the future.

The representative from SZSE remarked that, in recent years, SZSE has steadfastly advanced high-standard two-way opening up. The signing of the MoU marks a key opportunity to conduct bilateral roadshows and promotional activities, enrich cross-border two-way investment and financing products and channels, deepen practical cooperation between China and the UAE, and strengthen the capital market’s capacity to serve the real economies of both countries.

Hamed Ali said, “This MoU with Shenzhen Stock Exchange is a pivotal step in strengthening our cross-border ties, driving global investment opportunities, and enhancing market accessibility. By leveraging our combined strengths, we are not only reinforcing the ties between our financial ecosystems but also paving the way for new avenues of growth and innovation that will benefit investors and stakeholders in both regions."