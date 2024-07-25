The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) gained 9 points (0.21%) on Thursday and ended the trading session at 4,237.65 points.

A total of 304.93 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 546.91 million.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover of AED 138.63 million, while Ithmaar Holding was the most active stock with 50.72 million shares.

Al Firdous Holdings advanced the gainers with 14.90%, whereas International Financial Advisors Holding topped the losers with 8.51%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) rose by 0.431% to 9,303.41 points.

The turnover amounted to AED 976.77 million through the exchange of 194.97 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.83 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 276.87 million, whereas Eshraq Investments dominated the trading volume with 23.20 million shares.

Agthia Group led the risers with 8.54%, while E7 Group headed the decliners with 4.71%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).