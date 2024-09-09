UAE - Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in Mena listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has announced its inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series - Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The changes will take effect after the close of markets on September 20, 2024 (the new composition will be reflected in the index starting from Monday, September 23, 2024, when markets reopen).

Burjeel Holdings has joined FTSE Russell’s FTSE Global Equity Index Series, including the FTSE Mid Cap index, the FTSE All-Cap index, the FTSE All-World index and the FTSE Total-Cap index.

Key player

Burjeel's addition to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series underscores its significance as a key player in the UAE capital markets. Inclusion in these indices is expected to boost investor confidence and enhance visibility among global institutional investors, reflecting the importance of the healthcare and education sectors.

The FTSE Global Equity Index Series provides a robust global equity index framework with the versatility to tailor to your investment view. The series includes over 19,000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally, with a wide range of modular indices available to target specific markets and market segments.

