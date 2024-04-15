Riyadh – United International Transportation Company (Budget Saudi) announced that one of its subsidiaries has signed an agreement to acquire 70% of the stake of Overseas Development company in a subsidiary based in the UAE.

The deal was valued at AED 13.34 million, according to a bourse filing.

It is worth noting that Budget Saudi posted SAR 277.21 million in net profits in 2023, up 10% higher than SAR 252 million in 2022.

