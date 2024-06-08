Education technology company PowerSchool Holdings said on Friday it would be acquired by Bain Capital in a deal valuing the firm at $5.6 billion.

Under the terms, PowerSchool stockholders will receive $22.80 per share in cash and existing shareholders — Vista Equity Partners and Onex Partners — will continue to have minority investments in the company after the deal closes.

Reuters had reported deal talks between Bain and PowerSchool on May 8.

