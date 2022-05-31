Bahrain-based investment firm GFH Financial Group has made its secondary listing debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) to boost its liquidity and expand investor base.

The company started trading its shares on the UAE stock market under the symbol “GFH” effective Tuesday, GFH said in a disclosure on the Bahrain Bourse.

“The listing is set to further expand GFH’s investor base and enhance liquidity in its shares amid increased regional and international participation on the exchange,” the disclosure said.

The secondary listing is GFH’s fourth in the region. The company’s shares are already listed and actively traded on Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

According to Hisham Alrayes, GFH’s CEO, the listing is a “strategic move” that will boost the company’s financial position and funding.

The company currently has more than $15 billion of assets and funds under management, including a global portfolio of investments in logistics, healthcare, education and technology in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Europe and North America.

