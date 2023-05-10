Bahrain - Beyon, the largest communications and information technology company in Bahrain, has announced net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for Q1 2023 of BD18 million ($47.7 million), a 1% increase from BD17.9 million ($47.5 million) for the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Earnings per share (EPS) are 10.9 fils for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 10.8 fils in Q1 2022, the company said.

Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders in Q1 2023 was reported at BD20.8 million, a 61% increase from BD12.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, due to higher profit and foreign currency translation differences.

Revenues for Q1 2023 were BD103.5 million compared to BD98.5 million in Q1 2022, up by 5%, mainly due to increases in mobile, wholesale and digital services. Operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 15% to BD25.5 million from BD22.1 million in Q1 2022. EBITDA stood at BD42.7 million in Q1 2023 compared to BD40.6 million in Q1 2022, an increase of 5%. The company maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 41% in Q1 2023.

Beyon’s balance sheet remained strong with total equity attributable to equity holders of the company of BD483.8 million ($1,283.3 million) as of 31 March 2023, 3% lower than BD496.4 million ($1,316.7 million) reported as of 31 December 2022. Total assets of BD1,101.5 million as of 31 March 2023 are in line with total assets of BD1,101.2 million as of 31 December 2022. Net assets as of 31 March 2023 which stood at BD526.9 million are 3% lower than BD542.3 million reported as of 31 December 2022.

The company’s cash and bank balances are a substantial BD234.1 million, which are 8% lower than BD253.8 million reported as of 31 December 2022, it said.

Beyon Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa announced the financial results for the first quarter of 2023 following a meeting of the Board of Directors on Tuesday (May 9) at Beyon Campus, Hamala, Bahrain.

“The Board of Directors is pleased with the strong start to the year with improved revenues, operating profit and EBITDA, up by 5%, 15% and 5% respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The positive set of financials reflects the successful execution of Beyon’s digital growth strategy and vision, as well as the team members’ commitment and focus to deliver the plans,” Shaikh Abdulla stated.

“Digital growth will continue to be the key theme of our strategic plans for the year, building on the progress being made with the development of the Beyon digital companies and the ongoing focus on strengthening the Company’s core services,” he added.

“Growing shareholder value is a priority for the Board of Directors and we remain committed to delivering attractive returns on their investment. We appreciate our shareholders’ ongoing support and the trust they place in us.”

Beyon CEO Mikkel Vinter said: “I’m pleased with the solid performance delivered for the first quarter which was supported by increases in mobile, wholesale and digital services, achieved in line with our commitment to advancing both our core business and digital growth ambitions.”

“The Beyon digital companies continue to roll out their respective plans and during the quarter a number of partnerships were signed to support their goals, including enhancing remittance channels for Beyon Money and Beyon Connect’s plans to introduce new e-Invoicing technology to meet emerging business requirements.”

“Meanwhile, Beyon Cyber was recognised at the 8th annual Cyber Security Excellence Awards, as the gold winner of the best Cyber Security start up in the Middle East for 2023,” he added.

“On the telco side of the business, adding value for consumers is important, and as part of that Batelco recently announced a partnership with BMW Middle East to enable eSIM technology for the latest BMW models available in Bahrain. We are proud of this achievement which positions Batelco as the first in Bahrain and the GCC, and amongst only nine operators worldwide to enable the service.”

“Looking ahead, we have a strong strategy in place to support our ambitions to achieve further growth in the digital space, gain traction on our growing range of digital products and solutions, while maintaining our leadership in the telecoms sector in Bahrain,” Vinter concluded.

