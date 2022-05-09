RIYADH — Aramco's share on Sunday has recorded the highest price since listing in the Saudi market at SR46.10.



Aramco's share is trading at an increase of about 3%, with transactions amounting to about 7 million shares.



With the rise in Aramco's shares, the company's market value has reached about SR8.96 trillion, equivalent to $2.39 trillion.



Aramco has set the June Arab Light crude official selling price (OSP) for Northwest Europe at $2.10 a barrel, above the price of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).



It is noteworthy that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had announced earlier, the transfer of 4% of Aramco's shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF).



