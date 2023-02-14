Middle East restaurant operator Americana Restaurants International, which raised $1.8 billion from its initial public offering (IPO) last year, on Tuesday posted full-year 2022 net profit (attributable) of $259.2 million, up 27% from $203.9 million in 2021.

Revenue for the period was $2.38 billion compared with $2.05 billion in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on the Saudi Tadawul exchange, where its stock is cross-listed.

The year-on-year revenue growth of 16% was mainly driven by like-for-like growth and new store openings, the company said.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

