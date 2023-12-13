The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the 2nd largest exchange in the Middle East, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today during the Shenzhen delegation’s visit to ADX in the capital of the UAE. This development is part of ADX's ongoing efforts and initiatives to strengthen relationships with leading global financial institutions, including the recent agreement with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The ADX-SZSE MoU focuses on bolstering cross-border index and ETF cooperation, as well as exploring international financing opportunities. Both exchanges will look into Joint Market Promotion, Exploration of Cross-border Financing of Listed Companies, Research on the Feasibility of Fixed-Income Product Cooperation, and Experience Sharing in Market Development and Capacity Building.

These initiatives are in close alignment with ADX's strategy to attract more global investors and solidify its position as a vital and preferred investment destination in the international financial market.

Commenting on the signing, Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “The collaboration with SZSE signifies yet another milestone in ADX's global integration journey. This MoU establishes a foundation for enhanced cooperation and innovation, unlocking new prospects for investors and stakeholders in the Chinese mainland. ADX and SZSE will jointly explore opportunities in financial services, tapping into the dynamic markets of the UAE and China. This strategic partnership underscores our mutual dedication to knowledge exchange, collaborative learning, and the development of innovative products to propel the financial sector forward."

Tang Rui, Executive Vice President of SZSE, said, “With the signing of the MoU, the two exchanges will further deepen cooperation, and carry out pragmatic collaboration in market cultivation and services, cross-border products, cross-border financing mechanism, experience sharing and mutual learning among other areas, setting a role model of openness and cooperation for China-UAE capital market.

This strategic collaboration is set to provide a robust platform for financial growth and connectivity between the UAE and China, reflecting ADX's and SZSE's commitment to global economic progress.