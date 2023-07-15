ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2023 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE)’s Financial Stability Report for 2022 said the FTSE ADX General Index (FADGI.FGI) gained more than 20 percent in 2022.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) trading value increased by 21.9 percent to AED 451 billion.

In its overview of UAE stock markets in 2022, the CBUAE report noted this increase was driven by higher levels of domestic and international investment.

Foreign investment in ADX increased, with total net foreign investments recording an inflow of AED 24 billion in 2022. In addition, net institutional investments inflow reached AED 8 billion. ADX market capitalisation increased by 61.4 percent in 2022 to AED 2.62 trillion.

The increase was supported by a series of listings. In 2022, ADX listed 18 securities, including shares, bonds, warrants, and investment funds. In the first 12 months since its launch, the ADX derivatives market achieved AED 1 billion in traded value, with more than 1 million contracts traded.

In 2022, ADX partnered with FTSE Russell to create new benchmark indices. ADX adopted FTSE Russell’s Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) for all its listed equities, and co-developed the FTSE ADX Growth Market Index (FADGMI) to track the performance of the ADX Growth Market segment.

During the year, ADX and the Bahrain Bourse also announced the launch of the region’s first digital exchange hub – Tabadul.

The Dubai Financial Markey (DFM) General Index increased by 4.4 percent in 2022, as total trading value increased by 24.8 percent,reaching AED 90 billion. Similarly, DFM market capitalisation increased by 41.7 percent to over AED 580 billion in 2022.

Foreign investor confidence in DFM was positively impacted, as total net foreign investments recorded a value of AED 5 billion, a growth of 167 percent. Institutional investment inflow in DFM increased by almost 205 percent.

Trading of derivatives was active, with approximately AED 900 million in traded value and 1 million contracts traded.