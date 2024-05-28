Arab Finance: Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (ABUK) posted a 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) downtick in net profits after tax during the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, as per a statement on May 27th.

The company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 12.142 billion in the nine-month period ended March 31st, compared to EGP 12.539 billion in the same period of last FY.

Meanwhile, operating revenues to EGP 14.042 billion from EGP 17.301 billion.

Abu Qir Fertilizers is an Egypt-based company engaged in the agricultural chemicals sector. The company focuses on the production, distribution, and export of fertilizers, chemicals, and related products.

