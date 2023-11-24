UAE-based healthcare platform PureHealth Holding has acquired 100% of IT firm PureCS for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition came ahead of the company’s initial public offering (IPO) in the UAE and the proposed rollout of a comprehensive health tech platform.

“This acquisition will ensure solutions are prepared for tomorrow’s needs, driving technological leadership in line with PureHealth’s commitment to creating a tech-enabled platform,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Based in Dubai, PureCS is a cloud and technology services provider specialising in cybersecurity, AI information systems, complete end-to-end IT and digital services.

PureHealth announced on Monday its intention to proceed with its IPO and subsequently list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

PureHealth’s shareholders include ADQ and Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC’s subsidiaries, Alpha Dhabi Holding and International Holding Company Healthcare Holding.

The company recently rolled out an AI-backed healthcare companion app called Pura, and a dedicated healthcare cloud, PureNet.

“This acquisition will enable us to create a comprehensive health tech platform,“ said Junaid Khan, Chief Technology Officer, PureHealth.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com