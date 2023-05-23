Abu Dhabi-based National Marine Dredging Co. PJSC has doubled its cornerstone investment in the IPO of ADNOC Logistics & Services (L&S) to $60 million, the ADX-listed company said on Tuesday.

The company said investment falls within its framework of implementing a long-term strategy to diversify its business and investments inside and outside the UAE.

ADNOC L&S on Monday raised the size of its stake sale to 19% of total issued share capital from the previously announced 15% citing significant investor demand.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com