Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) said that it will dispose its investment in Adani Green Energy Limited and Adani Green Transmission Limited.

IHC subsidiaries Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd. and Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd., have entered into a definitive agreement with a buyer to dispose of their FDI investments in Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, the investment giant said in a stock exchange filing.

IHC accounted that it was investing $400 mln in Adani Enterprises $2.5 billion share shale in January.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

