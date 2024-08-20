Abu Dhabi-listed Finance House has repurchased shares representing 10% of the subscribed capital, according to a disclosure on Monday.

The number of shares bought back reached more than 1.7 million, the financial firm said in a filing with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The share buy-back programme has been approved by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Finance House posted a net profit of AED 4.39 million ($1.2 million) in the second quarter of 2024, up from the previous year’s AED 3.52 million.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)