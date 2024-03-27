Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, the Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has said that ADX capped off a strong 2023 with impressive achievements and a commitment to innovation.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he added that ADX captured a significant share of the IPO market, namely 50 percent of the Middle East market during the year. This translates to 75 percent of the total IPOs conducted across the GCC countries.

He said that the exchange facilitated 6 successful IPOs with a combined value of AED21 billion, with 3 of them ranking among the top 20 globally. Looking ahead, ADX anticipates the positive IPO trend to continue in 2024.

Al Nuaimi further stated that beyond strong IPO performance, ADX is actively developing its trading mechanisms to expand its service offerings, enhance liquidity, and provide investors with innovative opportunities. The exchange is collaborating with market participants to streamline trading operations and improve infrastructure. Empowering investors remains a key focus, with ADX aiming to facilitate access to new markets and diverse investment instruments.

ADX is making a name for itself with its innovative approach to financial markets. They recently launched the first-ever bond ETF in the Gulf region, providing investors with a new, low-risk way to enter the fixed-income market.

ADX is also the leading ETF market in the Middle East and North Africa, boasting impressive growth and a diverse range of ETF products. Their focus on investor needs, with options for various risk tolerances and exposure to growing economies, positions ADX as a dynamic and attractive exchange in the financial world.