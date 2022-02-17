CAIRO - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it had bought 180,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in an international tender for shipment April 1-10.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Supplier Quantity Origin FOB ($) C&F ($)

(KMT) Viterra 60 RO 318 338.55 Al Dahra 60 RO 318 338.55 ADM 60 RO 318 338.55 For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click on urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL1N2US0W5

Egypt's supply ministry said this week that it is not concerned with current market disruptions, adding that it benefits from a diverse pool of suppliers, as well as the upcoming local harvest that starts in April.

Wheat stocks held by major exporters such as the European Union and United States are on track to fall to a nine-year low this season, according to the International Grains Council, with the drop in global output sparking a hunt for supplies. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine could also lead to disruptions in the grains market.

