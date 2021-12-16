RIYADH: Saudi Arabian real estate company Dar Al Arkan plans to list financing company Sahel on the main market with a capital amounting to SR1 billion ($266.5 million), the firm’s chairman has revealed.

The company also plans to invest SR2 billion to develop a real estate tourism project in Oman, Yousef Al Shelash told CNBC Arabia.

Al Shelash added that the company is waiting for approval from regulators to use digital currencies in purchasing and selling properties.