The U.S. dollar rose on Thursday after data showed the world's largest economy grew a little faster than expected in the second quarter, adding to growing expectations that the United States could avoid recession, or go through just a mild one.

The dollar index advanced 0.4% to 101.44 following the report. Against the yen, the greenback turned positive to trade 0.5% higher at 145.29.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alison Williams)