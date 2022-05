The Turkish lira weakened 0.3% against the dollar on Monday, hitting its weakest level since December last year when it tumbled to record low levels following a series of unorthodox central bank interest rate cuts.

The lira touched a low of 14.9950, equalling the level which it reached on March 11. On Dec. 20 last year it slid to a record level of 18.4 against the U.S. currency, triggering government measures to underpin the lira. (Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)