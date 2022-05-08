Moonrig, the platform that helps crypto and NFT holders consolidate their portfolios in one convenient location, has launched following a successful beta phase that led to seed investments and thousands of users. Following the beta phase, the platform is tracking more than $59 million in assets across more than 150 unique tokens, NFTs and land assets.

Users typically have their portfolios spread out across different exchanges — software/hardware wallets and assets such as tokens, NFTs and Metaverse Land. When an individual’s portfolio is spread out across different locations, it is difficult to keep track of price movements or even look at a consolidated view of one’s portfolio profitability. With Moonrig, users have a consolidated, single view of their portfolios in one location and stay updated on price movements. They can also study profitability amongst other data points that help with investment decisions.

Praveen Pinto, founder, of Moonrig, said: “With a consolidated view of your portfolio, you can track growth, profitability and transactions of all your holdings and advance your decision making with summarised performance insights.”

Moonrig also offers an academy where users can find an endless supply of information on the blockchain and crypto space and an advanced alert system that allows users to adjust the frequency of alerts to be sent from every 15 minutes up to every 24 hours.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

