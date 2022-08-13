UAE - DhabiCoin (DBC) has been approved after a lengthy process to obtain the DMCC license, Dubai’s commodity-free zone, elected seven times in a row by the Financial Times fDI Magazine as ‘Global Free Zone of the Year’.

Felipe Leclerc, co-founder, DhabiCoin, said: “DhabiCoin is already launched, people can trade on various exchanges today. However, we are following a launch schedule, where we first release the DhabiCoin Wallet in the coming weeks, then the collections in NFTs with Dubai utilities and soon a marketplace of products and services by the end of the year. With the DMCC license DhabiCoin shows the serious commitment it has to generate security and people to be able to use DhabiCoin on a daily basis.”

Leclerc further added: “With the wave of Web3.0, DhabiCoin is studying to enable the construction of an easy environment for companies to be able to connect in the metaverse, using DhabiCoin as a gateway of payment.”

