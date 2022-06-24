NEW YORK - Cryptocurrency futures exchange CoinFLEX has temporarily halted withdrawals due to the extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market, as well as "continued uncertainty involving a counterparty," Chief Executive Officer Mark Lamb said in a blog post on Thursday.

The company said the counterparty in question is not Three Arrows Capital, the crypto hedge fund which was recently reported to be considering options, including the sale of assets and a bailout by another firm.

