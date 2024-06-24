Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 45 billion through two issues on Sunday, 23 June.

The first auctions stood at EGP 25 billion and will mature in 182 days on 24 December this year, according to official data.

Holding a 364-day tenor until 24 June 2025, the second tranche was valued at EGP 20 billion.

The CBE also offered treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a value of EGP 2.50 billion through one tranche, which holds a tenor of three years until 4 June 2027.

The central bank resumes operations this morning following the Eid El-Adha holiday, which took place from 15 June until 20 June.

On 13 June, the financial authority announced T-bills as well as zero-coupon T-bonds over three tranches.

