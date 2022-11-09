PHOTO
FTX, led by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is facing surging withdrawals and financial difficulties. Watch the video here.
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance agreed to buy its rival FTX's non-US operations, FTX.com
