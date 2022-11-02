Cryptocurrency is the “only stable thing in this very dynamic environment”, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told Web Summit in Lisbon.

The global blockchain services provider recently received the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA).

“It has been the most stable thing, technology-wise, in this turmoil situation,” he stated, discussing the current state of crypto regulation in the UAE, Bahrain, France and Spain.

Referring to Binance’s $500 million investment in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, Zhao stated the investment was made in the name of “freedom of speech”.

“We want to be extremely supportive of free speech,” he said, adding that Binance’s goal is “helping to increase the freedom of money. And free speech comes before freedom of money.”

