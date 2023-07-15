LONDON - The United Arab Emirates has removed one of its gold refineries, Emirates Gold DMCC from its "good delivery" list, certification scheme that sets responsible sourcing rules, the government website showed on Friday.

The suspension of Dubai-based Emirates Gold, one of the largest gold refineries in the Middle East which has been operating for 30 years, is temporary and is effective from July 7, the updated list showed.

The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said in a separate statement on Friday that Emirates Gold's affiliate membership had also been suspended until further notice "due to the outcome of the recent LBMA due diligence review."

Emirates Gold did not reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

