Qatar aims to maintain a stategic reserve of staple commodities sufficient to cover at least six months, the chief executive of Hassad Food, the agricultural arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, told the state news agency on Wednesday.

Qatar's total grain storage capacity currently amounts to 250,000 tonnes, but Hassad aims to see that number exceed 300,000 tonnes, Mohamed Al-Sadah said.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens)