Kazakhstan's oil output excluding condensate fell to 1.451 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, down 6% from April's level, according to two sources and Reuters calculations.

Output was about 17,000 bpd below the country's OPEC+ quota which was set at 1.468 million bpd for the first half of 2024.

In April Kazakhstan said it would compensate throughout this year for exceeding its OPEC+ quota in earlier months by producing less. The Energy Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Kazakhstan's oil and condensate output also declined by 5% in May from April to 1.69 million bpd, according to the sources and Reuters calculations.

