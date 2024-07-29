This will offer clients increased opportunities to diversify their bonds and sukuk investments.

“We are excited to offer a broader range of our clients greater flexibility and to the opportunity to include fixed income instruments to their portfolios which were previously limited to equities,” stated Ahmed Al Mudawi, head of global markets brokerage at SICO.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing innovative investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. By lowering the minimum investment requirement, we are enabling more clients to diversify their portfolios, access fixed income markets and participate in opportunities across different asset classes, regions and sectors,” he added.

“We believe this initiative will significantly empower our clients to preserve and grow their capital wisely, helping them achieve their financial goals and build a balanced and robust investment portfolio. At SICO, our focus remains on delivering exceptional value and service to our clients that align with the rapid technological advancement in capital markets.”

GCC bond markets have proved resilient thus far in the face of interest rate volatility. With growing expectations for a lower interest environment in the near future this presents a positive incentive for investing in fixed income instruments. Fractional bonds and sukuks are exclusively available to SICO’s clients and will be traded and custodied exclusively with SICO.

SICO’s brokerage division provides clients with a comprehensive product offering out of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, that includes direct securities, including equities, bonds, and sukuk; single-product brokerage across the GCC and wider Mena region; as well as margin trading facilities for equities.

Additionally, SICO’s global markets desk provides clients with access to international stocks, bonds and ETFs, spanning more than 17 countries including the US, UK and Europe, and more than 25 exchanges.