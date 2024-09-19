CI Capital has concluded a securitization bond issuance, on behalf of Aman Securitization Company, for Aman Consumer Finance at a value of EGP 1.29 billion, as per an emailed press release.

The securitization, issued in six tranches, marks the fifth issuance of a wider three-year program worth EGP 5 billion.

The first tranche is valued at EGP 231.2 million, with a tenor of six months, while the second one is worth EGP 266 million, with a tenor of 12 months.

Both tranches received a Prime 1 rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS).

The third tranche is valued at EGP 313 million, with a tenor of 24 months, receiving a rating of AA, whereas the fourth one is worth EGP 202 million, with a tenor of 36 months, receiving a rating of AA-.

The fifth tranche, valued at EGP 175 million, has a tenor of 48 months and received a rating of A+, while the sixth one, valued at EGP 110 million, has a tenor of 60 months and received a rating of A.

CI Capital served as the sole financial advisor, issuance manager, bookrunner, and lead arranger for the deal.

Zaki Hashem & Partners was legal advisor, while United for Auditing, Tax, Advisory & Financial Services (UHY) acted as the issuance’s financial auditor.

