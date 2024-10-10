Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway has raised 281.8 billion yen ($1.9 billion) in a seven-tranche yen-denominated bond deal, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The U.S. investment giant issued bonds with tenures of 3, 5, 7, 10, 20, 28 and 30 years, the term sheet showed.

The 3-year tranche was the largest with 155.4 billion yen raised, ahead of the 5-year bond raising 58 billion yen. ($1 = 149.1500 yen)

