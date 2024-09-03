Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today welcomed the listing of US$1 billion in green bonds issued by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) in two tranches.

According to ADX data, the first tranche of the bonds is valued at $500 million, with a fixed interest rate of 4.875 percent, maturing on 25th July, 2029. The second tranche is also valued at $500 million, with a fixed interest rate of 5.25 percent, maturing on 25th July, 2034.

The bond issuance witnessed significant demand from investors both regionally and globally, with the peak value of subscription orders reaching $4.6 billion, representing an oversubscription by 4.6 times.